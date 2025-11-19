After Trump announced his run for President in 2015, he accused Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of controlling US politicians with Saudi money.

Which politicians do you think Trump was referring to?

The ones that feared him…

The corruption in Saudi Arabia and the US is connected. This is why the first place Trump went when he became POTUS in 2017, was to Saudi Arabia.

Then a month later, there was a soft regime-change in Saudi Arabia in favor of Trump’s ally MBS via royal decree from King Salman. Then shortly after that, MBS unleashed a corruption purge on the corrupt faction(s) within the House of Saud, and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was hanging upside down in the Ritz-Carlton begging for his life.

If you think this was all an accident, you are mistaken. Trump, with the help of King Salman and MBS, cut the strings between US Deep State politicians and their puppet masters. One of the first things Trump did as POTUS, was neutralize the puppet masters.

What good is a puppet without strings?