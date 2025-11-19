Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

It's good to remember that this was Trump's plan from the beginning. He knew who the puppet masters were, AND the puppets they were controlling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
1d

Masterful move on the global chess board. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture