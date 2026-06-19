Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
2h

Behind closed doors discussion yields substantive progress and the Stalinists are beyond themselves? Congratulations DJT! KEEP MESSING WITH THEM!!

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Aileen's avatar
Aileen
1h

Imagine the international ramifications if the origin of the Syrian uranium is traced back to Clinton/Obama.

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