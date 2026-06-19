⚠️HOLY SHIT⚠️

The new Syrian regime has been working with the IAEA, and they found uranium samples at clandestine nuclear facilities in Syria?! WHAT?!

The IAEA found natural uranium, with signs of chemical processing, indicating that processed uranium derived from yellowcake was handled at these facilities. Samples were taken in June 2025, and the origin of the material has not yet been disclosed.

The facilities are supposedly linked to North Korean assistance, and Syria has been a proxy of Iran until the Assad regime fell in 2024. The new regime under Al-Sharaa has been cooperating with Trump and the IAEA.

Trump has been hunting down rogue nuclear threats all over the world, this entire time. North Korea, Syria, Iran.

Remember when Trump struck Syria in 2017, and then the US, France, and UK, conducted joint strikes on Syria in 2018? Was it just about chemical weapons?

Testing the uranium in Iran is just a formality. Trump and the US MIL already know. They’ve been hunting down the entire global network.