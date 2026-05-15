Taiwan is Not Ours to Defend

I think we are going to see the eventual withdrawal of US influence in Taiwan and Ukraine.

Trump is removing Chinese/Russian influence from our hemisphere, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, etc., and I think Trump wants to remove our presence from China and Russia’s neighborhood as well.

Putin and Xi stood down this entire time while Trump removed their influence in our region, and I think they did so in exchange for us to do the same. This fits into my overall thesis that we are seeing the world map be redrawn, and spheres of influence are being consolidated. The US will no longer be the world police, our military is coming home, and the superpowers will be in charge of their respective regions.

I think Trump is ending the proxy wars, the espionage, the weapons of mass destruction arms races, the Cold War that never ended, and preventing WW3 before it begins. We will stay in our yard, China/Russia will stay in their yard, and we can trade with each other and coexist peacefully. We can treat each other as global partners, instead of enemies on a collision course for war.

I think this is the end goal of the plan. A sustainable and lasting peace.