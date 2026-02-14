A timeline is forming:

-Trump implements voter-ID

-Dems lose 2026 in landslide

-Huge drop in Dem turnout (illegals)

-Dem fraud confirmed for all to see

Once the public see the Dems are cheating in elections, accountability will be substantially easier for the public to swallow.

Once we prove to the public that the Dems are using illegals to cheat in elections, then all the sudden, the rest of their crimes seem much more believable. That means the Dems did leave the border open on purpose to import voters, which means the Dems actually are guilty of treason, meaning Trump was right about EVERYTHING. It will prove that the Dems are indeed corrupt, it will discredit anything the Dems have ever said, they will have zero credibility left, the public will no longer be able to deny it, and much of the public will be demanding heads to roll, rightfully so.

The 2026 election is shaping up to be the watershed moment in the information war. If we pull this off, the veil that hovers over the brainwashed public will be lifted, and justice for the corrupt establishment becomes achievable.

Arresting people is the easy part. Convincing the brainwashed masses to accept high-profile arrests of people they have been conditioned to trust, and getting them to accept the harsh reality that they have been deceived… that’s the hard part.