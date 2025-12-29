Everything revolves around the Dems cheating in elections.

They want the border open so they can import illegals, and they want elections insecure so they can let the illegals vote.

They don’t want ICE/US MIL in their cities, because they don’t want their illegal voters to be deported. They opposed the One Big Beautiful Bill because it funds ICE/US MIL, and they know Trump is going to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy troops to their cities to assist ICE in deporting the illegals.

If the Dems can’t cheat in elections, they lose access to our tax dollars, and thus they lose all their power.

They never cared about diversity, equality, equity, inclusion, immigration or any of that shit. It was all just a transaction. Everything they say and do is just a means to justify their treasonous scheme to steal our tax dollars.

That’s why it’s so important to nuke the filibuster, pass the Save Act, invoke the Insurrection Act, deport all the illegals, and arrest everyone involved. If we don’t, the Dems will take complete control, we will become a one-party State, and they will eventually phase us out via mass immigration.

That’s why the Dems have been trying to destroy, obstruct, and kill Trump, ever since he came down the escalator. Because they knew that he knew about all this, and is on a mission to stop it.

The American People are being replaced, and the Democrats are directly responsible for it. This is the battle for the Republic.