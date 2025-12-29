Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
14hEdited

Very well said! I totally agree. The Democrat Party is amoral and exerts power only because of cheating in certain counties in several swing states. Even when their blatant election fraud is caught and exposed, as in GA and AZ, they either deny it, or justify it. There must be accountability, severe penalties.

Either the Democrat Party is ended, or our Republic will die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
13h

As usual, well done, Clandestine.

I have faith that the response of the patriots who are on the front lines of saving our Constitution will be similarly performed: as clean and swift as possible.

A heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture