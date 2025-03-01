Zelensky’s debacle is not just the end of Ukraine. This is the beginning of the end of NATO.

If Trump cuts off all funding to Ukraine, the world is about to quickly realize that NATO is nothing without the US.

Without the threat of the US MIL and access to US taxpayer money, NATO becomes SUBSTANTIALLY less powerful, and arguably irrelevant when compared to nuclear superpowers like Russia and China. Without the threat of the US MIL and our nuclear capabilities, NATO loses all value. Their security ‘guarantees’ would become next to useless.

If the US, under new management from Trump, were to abandon NATO, the globalist war machine would lose their ability to operate, and would eventually cease to exist.

Pictured below are the current stats on NATO spending. Without the US, NATO is nothing. We don’t need them. They need us.