Most people have no idea how dangerous our current situation is.

The entirety of the Democrat Party are engaged in a treasonous coup and open rebellion against Trump, at the federal, state, and local levels.

It’s not as easy as just doing some paperwork and arresting people. It’s all one giant criminal conspiracy, imbedded within our own system. Uprooting it, while managing public perception, is not an easy or straightforward task.

This is why the Insurrection Act and the NG Quick Reaction Force are so important, because the enemy we are facing is within. Foreign adversaries have infiltrated the United States, and they used the Democrat Party as a vehicle to destroy this nation from within.

The US MIL must be on standby to safeguard the public, because the Dems are going to try to burn this nation to the ground in an attempt to avoid accountability for their crimes.

That’s what you are witnessing right now. A cold/warm civil war, that the Dems are trying to turn into a hot civil war.