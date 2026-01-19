The Cold/Warm Civil War
Most people have no idea how dangerous our current situation is.
The entirety of the Democrat Party are engaged in a treasonous coup and open rebellion against Trump, at the federal, state, and local levels.
It’s not as easy as just doing some paperwork and arresting people. It’s all one giant criminal conspiracy, imbedded within our own system. Uprooting it, while managing public perception, is not an easy or straightforward task.
This is why the Insurrection Act and the NG Quick Reaction Force are so important, because the enemy we are facing is within. Foreign adversaries have infiltrated the United States, and they used the Democrat Party as a vehicle to destroy this nation from within.
The US MIL must be on standby to safeguard the public, because the Dems are going to try to burn this nation to the ground in an attempt to avoid accountability for their crimes.
That’s what you are witnessing right now. A cold/warm civil war, that the Dems are trying to turn into a hot civil war.
Well stated and exactly right. I’d add only one additional comment. The equally traitorous Republicans have only ‘pretended’ to stand against this treason. They are complicit and should face equal justice for their treason.
Can't tell you how much I rely on and appreciate your take on everything that's going on. First thing every morning (after checking weather app, etc.), I go to President Trump on Truth Social, then Clandestine, and then X for any new posts from you. I might see if there are any new posts from Stephen Miller, and only then will I make my morning coffee.