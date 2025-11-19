The Corruption in Saudi Arabia is Connected to the Corruption in the US

Flashback to 11/04/2017:

MBS unleashed a corruption purge and detained Saudi elites and other members of the royal family at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.

Included in the arrests, was Trump’s very public enemy, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the 2nd largest shareholder of Twitter.

Trump’s first trip as POTUS was to Saudi Arabia. Just a month after he shows up to Saudi Arabia and does the sword dance with King Salman, Trump’s ally MBS is named the new Saudi Crown. Then a few months later, MBS arrests Trump’s enemy Prince Dopey Alwaleed bin Talal, along with the other corrupt elites of Saudi Arabia, on charges of treason, corruption, money laundering, etc.

This comes after Trump publicly accused Alwaleed bin Talal of “buying US politicians with daddy’s money”.

It appears that the corruption in Saudi Arabia, is connected to the corruption here in the US. Trump claimed corrupt factions within the House of Saud were buying US politicians, and Trump shut them down, via MBS as proxy.

Trump, King Salman, and MBS, cut the strings between the puppets and their puppet masters.

It sounds crazy, but it happened.