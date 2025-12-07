I think I see Trump’s vision.

He is settling all the wars around the globe and cleaning up the messes created by past US Deep State administrations, then consolidating US interests to the Western Hemisphere.

This is the death of Globalism.

Trump is undoing the past 100+ years of bad US foreign policy, and returning us to our former glory, before we were compromised by the Deep State.

The days of the Deep State using the US to feed the military industrial complex are over. The days of CIA meddling and regime-change operations around the globe are over. The days of global US intervention are over. The days of US politicians being bought and controlled by foreign interests are over.

Trump will cede US influence/presence in regions like Europe (NATO), Middle East, Ukraine, Taiwan, etc., and the respective powers will assume responsibility of their own regions. We will stay out of their regions, and they stay out of our regions. WW3 is cancelled.

Once the world is back in a stable position, and rogue Deep State elements are no longer a threat to the People of the globe (think Iran nukes), then Trump and the US moving forward will focus on the Western Hemisphere. Trump and the US MIL will stop the cartels, drug trafficking, and human trafficking crises, that are plaguing the Western hemisphere.

Trump is not just saving the US, he is completely reshaping the global order and saving the world.