There is clearly an ongoing operation to sow discord, targeted at Trump’s cabinet.

Hegseth, Waltz, Bondi, now RFK Jr., not to mention all the attacks on Elon and Tesla.

If you think this is organic, you are mistaken. This is coordinated.

The Deep State are fighting back. Their backs are against the wall and their operation is being exposed. They are going to throw anything and everything against the wall, hoping that something sticks, in an attempt to derail Trump and his administration.

And to make matters worse, much of this hysteria is being amplified by people who are perceived to be in our own camp, in exchange for clicks…

Stay frosty. There is lots of disinformation and smear campaigns in the air, and all of it is designed to destabilize and sow discord amongst Trump’s administration, in a last ditch effort to prevent him from succeeding in his mission of “obliterating the Deep State”.

Stay the course.