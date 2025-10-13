Trump bringing peace to the Middle East is important not just for the reasons of stopping violence, but because the Deep State are now EXTREMELY vulnerable.

Now when Trump invokes the Insurrection Act, the Left’s cries of “Hitler” and “dictatorship” will fall on deaf ears.

The Dems/MSM are permanently discredited. They just spent the last 10 years trying to destroy the man who just did the impossible and brought peace to the Middle East. So not only is their entire narrative completely up in flames, now the public will agree with Trump that the Dems/MSM are a detriment to this country and the world.

They literally tried to kill the guy who is bringing world peace. That makes them an enemy of all humanity.

The stars are aligning here. Trump has the optics and the political ammunition to drop the hammer, and his position will only improve once he stops the war in Ukraine.

As I have said from the beginning, strategically speaking, it makes the most sense to wait for high-profile arrests until AFTER the peace deals are finalized when Trump is at his highest approval.

We are getting close.