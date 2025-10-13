Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
1dEdited

Extremely vulnerable=extremely dangerous and desperate

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

I do hope the peace deal holds. So then Trump can work on ending the deep state regime in Ukraine.

After that I hope we do see the high profile arrests, like Obama, but there will be others first - Bolton, Brennan, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Clandestine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture