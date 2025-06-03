⚠️BREAKING⚠️

There’s currently a MASSIVE scandal going on at the FBI.

Nefarious elements within the FBI manipulated the case management database, aka “Sentinel”, which allowed select agents to conceal evidence pertaining to cases by keyword.

This “prohibited access” function essentially gave Deep State agents the ability to cover up information about any case they wanted. In addition, we just got confirmation from a memo from Senator Grassely, that this function was used by the Mueller Special Counsel during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, meaning they were covering something up.

So let’s say a good FBI agent wanted to search the FBI database for information related to “Epstein” for example. This prohibited access function would render a false-negative, and not populate the results of what it is you were looking for. It might populate some, but not ALL. Files were able to be hidden from search results in the database using this function.

Why is this important? Because sources close to the situation tell me that this is the reason there are “delays” in the release of full information about a wide variety of topics. Much of it is still being hidden, and cannot be looked up electronically, but they are finding more information.

The Deep State built in many failsafes in an attempt to prevent the incoming Trump administration from finding what they don’t want to be found.

Bondi, Kash, Bongino, and the rest of the Trump faithful, are operating in a hostile environment, while trying to clean house at the same time. There is a shadow war going on, and we only see the surface.