Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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phyllys's avatar
phyllys
17h

Clandestine, from your lips to God's ears.....praying for the mid-term elections. All of us need to VOTE RED and convince/bring others in to "light". May God shed His grace once again on America and may we the people "keep" our republic.

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
17h

I’m not convinced the elections are secure yet, however, I do reflect that much has been happening behind the scenes at state level and that whatever cheating is done, will be captured as evidence. It does seem reasonable that the number of people awakening to some level has grown enough to overcome even with fraudulent acts.

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