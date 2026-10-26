The biggest tell for me that the election will be secure, is that the Dems are panicking and have been seeding the narrative that Trump is going to steal the election.

If the Dems were confident they were going to win, they would currently all be demanding Trump to confirm that he will “accept the results of the upcoming election”. That’s what they did in 2020 when they knew they had their full array of fraud and mass mail-in ballots.

However, in 2026, the Dems have not been doing that. They’ve been doing the exact opposite. The Dems have been focusing their messaging on the Trump administration interfering with the results, crying about the potential of federal agents at polling sites, crying about the seizure of ballots and tabulation machines, crying about Trump using foreign interference as a pretext for Executive intervention, etc.

The Dems are behaving as if they believe they are going to lose the election. They have already been laying the groundwork to launch the “Trump stole the election” narrative for a while now. That’s why they are so focused on their fake polls, so when they lose, they can say Trump cheated.

The Dems are bracing for defeat.

Everyone get out and vote, and let’s ensure their defeat is definitive.