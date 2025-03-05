My biggest takeaway from Trump’s address, is that that the Democrats are completely broken.

The optics could not have been worse.

The Dems have been relegated to holding signs in the corner and pouting, while Trump cleans up the mess THEY created.

They refused to clap even for the American citizens that Trump honored. They couldn’t stand and clap for steel workers, farmers, the mothers of children who had been murdered, or the young man with brain cancer, etc., but they were willing to clap for sending hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine…

They showed that they are willing to put politics before the American People. This is apparent with their policies, but tonight we saw it play out in real time.

It also didn’t help the Dems that Trump called them all human traffickers to their faces in front of the entire nation, which is WILD. I’m curious to see if the MSM address that or ignore it, we shall see.

Trump and the Republicans appear to be competent, sane, goal-oriented, professional, and pro-American, while the Dems are incompetent, irrational, directionless, petulant, and anti-American.

Tonight, the Dems proved to the entire world that they are an unserious group of people who are unfit to rule. We can never let them hold power ever again.