I think Trump has already quietly secured the election, and the Dems know it.

I think the Dems have internally conceded that they are going to lose in November without their fraud capabilities, and they are already preparing for their next play after the midterms, which is full-on insurrection.

I think the Dems/MSM will go into an absolute frenzy to protest the results of the election, and they will try to incite a nationwide insurrection. They are going to point at all of their fake polls showing how Dem candidates were projected to win big, and use that as “proof” that the midterms were rigged by Trump, or Putin, or Elon, etc.

The Deep State know they have lost control of the system, and now their only hope is insurgency. Thankfully, Trump and the US MIL spent years preparing for this. They already have QRF NG forces on standby for every state, DC has already been secured by the US MIL, and Kavanaugh already conceded Trump has the Constitutional authority and precedent to invoke the Insurrection Act.

We always knew it would come down to this.