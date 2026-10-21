Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

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phyllys's avatar
phyllys
8d

Yes, the table has been set and dinner is about to be served. Perhaps the dessert will be the opening of sealed indictments, grand juries, subpoenas, and public military tribunals....restoration of our Republic. Lady Justice freed from the corrupt administrations of the past.......

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Margot Wooster's avatar
Margot Wooster
8d

Bring it on, Lord, protect Your people, and let good triumph over evil, for Your glory 🙏

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