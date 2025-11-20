The Dems Fear a Corruption Purge like Saudi Arabia 2017

Trump’s ally, MBS, visited the White House Tuesday.

The same day, as MBS was arriving, the Dems started freaking out and telling US MIL to ignore orders from Trump.

What are they afraid of?

What is MBS known for? The infamous corruption purge of 2017.

They are afraid Trump is going to use the US MIL to replicate what MBS did in Saudi Arabia in 2017. MBS unleashed a massive anti-corruption military operation to detain and charge all the corrupt elites, senior military officers, politicians, billionaires, etc.

MBS unleashed a great reckoning and drained the Saudi Arabian swamp.

The Dems are afraid of Trump and the US MIL doing something similar to them.