Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
12h

Beautiful and succinctly stated! Thank you!

Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
6h

Yes, this outcome, if it stands, should be celebrated by the entire country. Instead we see morons who we thought supported MAGA and America calling for the 25th Amendment. Nonsense, a clear victory by Trump against the deep state.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture