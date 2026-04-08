The propaganda machine is out in full force, trying to rewrite history.

Here’s what actually happened:

Trump killed Iran’s leadership, deleted their Air Force and Navy, then gave them a deadline to capitulate, otherwise he would blast them to the Stone Age…

And they folded.

Under no circumstances did Trump lose in any capacity. Trump just wiped out Iran’s military capabilities, without putting boots on the ground, made them cry uncle, and forced them to stop sabotaging global oil markets, while they finish negotiating their surrender.

Trump just pulled off one of the greatest negotiation moves of all time, and the result should be a unanimously celebrated, regardless of what side of the aisle you are on.

However, the Left/MSM will take part in any level of metal gymnastics to avoid admitting this. They will lie, make excuses, and repeat talking points until they are blue in the face, but no matter how much they try to spin it, this is objectively a massive victory for Trump, and the world, and they know it.