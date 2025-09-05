For those asking why Trump is changing the name of the Dept of Defense to Dept of War:

Because in the past, the Deep State used the military to push their agenda, under the guise of “defense”.

It’s Orwellian, like the “Ministry of Truth”.

Its name is the opposite of what its true function is. It’s clever Orwellian wordplay to manipulate the masses to be more accepting of war.

Trump is changing the name to a more fitting description, the Dept of War, because that’s what the military does. Yes they are engaged in defense, but not just defense. Not saying war is good, but offensive is obviously a big part of warfare as well, and to pretend otherwise is foolish.

This name change also has some Sun Tzu elements, to project strength. Our enemies see our military prowess as a deterrent. The objective is to have such a strong military, that you don’t have to use it, because your enemy is defeated before the battle begins.

This is an overall change in philosophy for the US military moving forward. No more Orwellian wordplay. No more euphemisms. No more woke bullshit.

We will deliver peace through strength, and we will not apologize for it. Our military will be strong and fully equipped to be the most dominant fighting force the world has ever seen. We do not want war, but if our enemies choose to cross us, it will be the last mistake they make.

Trump and the USMIL are sending a message to the world that the days of taking advantage of the US and her People are over.

The Department of War!