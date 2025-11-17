So the Dems spent years trying to spin that Trump was implicated in the Epstein files, but the new emails revealed that Epstein despised/feared Trump, and was directly assisting the Dems to take Trump down.

In other words, Epstein was a Deep State affiliate.

This has always been the case, and anyone who paid even the slightest bit of attention to the Epstein story over the last 20 years knew this to be the case, but the Dems tried to smear Trump with it anyways, hoping they could weaponize the public’s ignorance.

The “hoax” Trump is referring to, is the Dems trying to accuse Trump of being involved in abuse against children. The reality is, Epstein was a billionaire Democrat mega-donor who feared Trump more than anyone, because Trump knew Epstein was a creep all the way back in the early 2000’s when Epstein/Ghislaine poached Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago when she was 17.

Trump was not Epstein’s buddy. Trump was Epstein’s greatest threat, and Epstein knew it, hence why he and the Dems have been trying to destroy Trump from the moment he came down the escalator.