Trump is very clearly trying to tell us that this Epstein obsession is a TRAP!

Trump is saying we should be focused on things like the autopen and his accomplishments, but the influencer crowd have been psyopped into having tunnel vision on Epstein. It’s all they care about.

No matter what Trump accomplishes now, the morons will say “WHAT ABOUT EPSTEIN!!!!!”. Even after Trump brings an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, they will still only care about Epstein.

Trump is trying to tell us that the enemy wants us distracted on Epstein, because then there is less coverage on Trump stopping wars around the globe, fixing the economy, securing the border, deporting criminals, purging government agencies, etc.

Instead, all the coverage is nonsense claiming Trump and his administration are engaged in a coverup, that Trump is protecting elite pedos, that Bondi/Kash/Bongino should be fired, and Trump should be impeached. This is exactly what the enemy wants.

It’s a massive smear campaign and psychological operation, which all stems from anonymous leaks by known nefarious Deep State asset, Axios, combined with the gullible clickbait influencers, and social media manipulation. The enemy is fighting back.

I’ve been trying to tell you all exactly this the entire time. This Epstein hysteria is being fueled by nefarious entities, trying to hurt Trump, and as Trump says himself, many of you have “bought into this bullshit, hook, line, and sinker”.

Trump is not saying the Epstein operation is a hoax, he is saying the current unhinged OBSESSION with Epstein is the hoax, and it’s designed to distract you, derail Trump’s support, and sow doubt within our ranks.

And I tip my hat to the enemy, because it’s working. So many took the cheese. So many have allowed their emotions to be manipulated.