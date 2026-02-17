After watching the Epstein saga unfold, I think I have it figured out.

The Dems knew Trump was going to release the Epstein files, so they had to get in front of it, because they knew it leads to them, not Trump.

Their only option was to hijack the narrative, and convince the public that Epstein was a Trump scandal. Psychological projection. Their hope was that the public wouldn’t actually read the files, and just read MSM headlines, which ignored all Dem activity and tried to hint that it was all about Trump.

If given the choice, the Dems never would have brought up Epstein in the first place, hence why they said nothing over the last 20 years, but they knew Trump was going to release the files, so they had to muddy the water. The Dems only started talking about Epstein, when they knew they couldn’t stop the files from coming out.

When Trump says that this was a “hoax”, that’s what he was referring to, the Dems trying to make this a Trump scandal, when it was a Democrat scandal from the beginning.

Everyone in Washington already knew Epstein was a Democrat elite, and we have been watching the Dems desperately trying to maintain what little control they have left of public perception, while Trump tries to break the MSM spell.

We are witnessing a battle for public perception.

Care for a game of chess?