My fellow Americans,

We have reached our final battle.

Tomorrow, We The People take back our country from the corrupt establishment.

A reckoning is coming. The People have had enough, and our vessel for retribution is Donald J Trump.

It has been an honor fighting alongside you all over the last 8 years, and I can honestly say that we have left no stone unturned. Despite every obstacle that was thrown at us, despite all the censorship and suppression, we managed to improvise, adapt, overcome, and thrive.

We outworked the MSM, administered millions and millions of red pills, shifted the Overton Window, and woke up as many normies as we could.

Now we have one last duty, and that’s to get Donald Trump across the finish line, so we can make this country great again.

Vote Trump. Save America.