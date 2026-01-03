Over the years, the CIA created a vast global network of proxies and racketeering playgrounds via regime change and destabilization.

Trump and his team now control the CIA.

Meaning Trump and his team have the Deep State network mapped out, and thus they know how to destroy it.

I think that’s what we have been witnessing with Iran, Hamas/ISIS, Ukraine, and now Venezuela. All CIA/Deep State proxies that are being neutralized and returned to the People as a sovereign nation, free of CIA influence.

I also think Elon and DOGE played an important role of finding all the information and mapping out the network.

Trump is destroying the global CIA/Deep State network that JFK tried to expose. This is what saving the world looks like.