The Global Order is Shifting

Trump called out Germany, South Korea, and Japan, for not willing to help with the Strait of Hormuz. What do these nations have in common? They are where we have the largest standing military presence outside the US.

I think Trump is not just setting up a withdrawal from NATO, I think he is setting up a withdrawal of our military presence around the globe, and will eventually begin the process of consolidating US MIL presence to the Western Hemisphere, once we are done with Iran and the war in Ukraine is over.

I think the end goal is normalized relations with Russia and China, and thus the permanent end to the Cold War that never really ended. This is only possible by removing US military presence off of China and Russia’s doorstep, as well as ending Russian/Chinese meddling in our hemisphere, via places like Venezuela and Cuba, which is already happening.

What if the US, Russia, and China, just agreed to stop the espionage, weapons of mass destruction, proxy wars, and meddling in each other’s regions? What if the superpowers were on the same side instead of against each other?

It’s possible, and things seem to be inching in that direction. Russia and China are losing their influence in the Western Hemisphere, and Trump is posturing like he is going to remove our presence in the Eastern Hemisphere.

I think we are witnessing a restructure of the global order, and the global “alliances” as we know them are about to shift dramatically.