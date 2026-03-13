We are in a global war, but we are not at war with any nation or their people.

We are at war with a flag-less entity, that has imbedded itself within nations around the world.

A secret society that uses power and influence to infiltrate and subvert nations to do their bidding. While rulers rise and fall, they maintain control over generations from the shadows, via mass wealth and influence over politicians, bureaucrats, media, etc.

This entity, known as the “Deep State”, is a transnational criminal organization, that is responsible for nearly all destabilization around the globe. Destabilized nations allow them to plunder the wealth and resources of these nations and their People, in order to fund the Deep State machine, so they can maintain their global influence and power.

For the first time in history, it appears this global entity is being hunted. Trump and the US MIL are currently purging the pawns of the Deep State, i.e., the narcoterrorist cartels in the Western Hemisphere, Iran and their terror proxies in the Middle East, etc.

Eliminating this entity, and their assets, via force, is proving to be the easy part. Getting the brainwashed public to grasp the unfathomable levels of evil, corruption, and infiltration, and then getting them to buy-in on the operation… that’s the tricky part.