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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3hEdited

Exactly right. These transnational criminals have NO loyalty to any country, not even their own. That is why they have no qualms about killing "their own" citizens, as happened on 9/11.

Brian Cates, the journalist, has been saying the same thing as you have here. And he also says that these criminals have rigged our elections for years. And that President Trump knows this, and will soon make the public aware of this fact. He and Tulsi have all the evidence of who these people are, and what foreign countries have been involved. It's a matter of national security.

He even says that the people holding offices of Governor, Mayor and Congressmen must be removed from their offices if they are there because of fraudulent elections. To do this will take the military. It will be necessary.

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Terry J Hoffman's avatar
Terry J Hoffman
2h

I am married to a Normie, who senses things are not right, but as you said they just can’t wrap their head around how great the evil really is…

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