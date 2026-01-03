It’s important to note, that the person closest to Trump throughout this operation, was CIA Director Ratcliffe.

Maduro was a CIA/Deep State asset.

I think Trump is signaling the house has been cleaned and the CIA has returned to its intended function. In addition, I think Trump is undoing the damage the CIA has been used to do over the last 78 years around the world. The Deep State network is being dismantled.

Trump did the same thing with Iran. Who enabled and paid Iran to make nukes? Obama via the Iran Deal. Neutralizing Iran’s nuclear capabilities was Trump cleaning up another Deep State mess created by past administrations.

Trump knows where all the Deep State assets and proxies are, and he is uprooting them.

It’s actually happening. Trump is obliterating the Deep State!