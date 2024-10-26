Trump accomplished a lot with the Rogan interview:

-He admitted to some of his mistakes and clarified why he had lunatics like John Bolton on his staff.

-He squashed the ongoing Left-wing narratives that he is Hitler, and that he is “exhausted”.

-He reached potential new voters and new demographics that he might not normally be exposed to.

-He dwarfed Kamala’s rally in Houston and is completely dominating the airwaves 10 days out from the election.

-He proved he could do a 3 hour interview off-script, and Kamala chickened out and can’t handle a 15 minute scripted interview.

-He mended some bridges with the Libertarian and independent communities, and came off as sincere.

All in all, this move from Trump is already proving to be a massive success, and the numbers are insane. He might have gotten a little lost in the weave a few times, but he addressed many concerns Rogan’s audience might have had about him, and I think he is winning over a lot of hearts who have been hesitant to support Trump.

The Trump Train is picking up steam as we head into the final stretch.