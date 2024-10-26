Trump accomplished a lot with the Rogan interview:
-He admitted to some of his mistakes and clarified why he had lunatics like John Bolton on his staff.
-He squashed the ongoing Left-wing narratives that he is Hitler, and that he is “exhausted”.
-He reached potential new voters and new demographics that he might not normally be exposed to.
-He dwarfed Kamala’s rally in Houston and is completely dominating the airwaves 10 days out from the election.
-He proved he could do a 3 hour interview off-script, and Kamala chickened out and can’t handle a 15 minute scripted interview.
-He mended some bridges with the Libertarian and independent communities, and came off as sincere.
All in all, this move from Trump is already proving to be a massive success, and the numbers are insane. He might have gotten a little lost in the weave a few times, but he addressed many concerns Rogan’s audience might have had about him, and I think he is winning over a lot of hearts who have been hesitant to support Trump.
The Trump Train is picking up steam as we head into the final stretch.
Seems to have given exposure to the real Donald Trump as a person rather than the bizarre media stereotype that gets constantly portrayed on legacy outlets. Gives enough time and scope for him to show what his intentions and actual proposals are as opposed to the generalizations and evasions we see in all of Kamala's carefully scripted inteviews.
Looking forward to watching it later.
If he rambled a couple of times, that doesn’t concern me. At least that indicates it was a natural conversation.