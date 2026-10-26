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phyllys's avatar
phyllys
13h

President Trump never stops fighting for America....Thank you SCOTUS for this win. FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT....WIN, WIN, WIN....RED.

Pray up, armor up, stand up

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
13h

Concur with your offered perspective. Thank you .

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