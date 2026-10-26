While everyone was focused on the SAVE America Act, Trump and his administration have quietly taken measures to combat Democrat election fraud schemes.

-Citizenship verification

-Voter roll maintenance

-Enforcement against non-citizen voting

-Election processes

Flashback to the critically important Trump v. Slaughter ruling at the Supreme Court on June 29, 2026. This ruling gave POTUS massive control over two dozen independent regulatory agencies, to include the Elections Assistance Commission (EAC).

Trump purged the EAC in July, just days after Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that he had the authority to unilaterally fire EAC commissioners, and all four seats still remain vacant. Trump purged the heads of the agency and never appointed anyone to replace them. The EAC is effectively in a state of limbo, and Trump said he’s allowed to leave the seats vacant, and that the agency will be totally aligned with their election priorities.

Since then, Trump has signed EO’s and taken measures to combat illegals registering for mail-in ballots, cleaning up voter rolls, prioritized DOJ maintenance and non-citizen voting laws, and more.

The DOJ have also been demanding and suing for unredacted voter registration lists, and have been instructed to increase enforcement of non-citizen voting. The DOJ have it clear they are no longer allowing voter fraud to slide.

Trump has been doing everything he can to secure the election without the help of the Senate GOP and the SAVE America Act. Will it be enough? We shall see, but based on how the Dems are behaving, I think Trump has done enough, and I think both sides know it.

Prepare for the Dems to start crying about the EAC and the Supreme Court Trump v. Slaughter ruling back in June, because it’s coming.