The Indictments Tell a Story

This is not about charging Comey with lying to Congress. This is about the treasonous plot to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States.

Trump is telling a story.

Comey’s leaks are the genesis of treason. Comey’s leaks are what led to the corrupt MSM beginning the “Russian collusion” hoax, they led to the creation of the Mueller Special counsel, and they led to the brainwashing the global population to believe Trump was a Russian asset.

I think Trump and his team are starting the indictments with Comey, because his leaks are the beginning of the treasonous Russiagate timeline. His leaks to the media show the epicenter of the conspiracy with the media, the intelligence community, the Obama regime, the Clinton campaign, etc. They all worked together to generate this lie, leak it to the media, report on it as if it were true, all in an attempt to sabotage/overthrow Trump.

This is just the beginning for Comey and his cohorts, and I believe Trump and his team will roll out the indictments in a fashion that methodically explain what happened.

These indictments are designed to tell a story. This is just the beginning of the story, and it ends with TREASON!