AI is an amazing tool, but it’s not the arbiter of truth. It’s not the be-all end-all, and it’s not 100% accurate.

If you want to actually understand what’s in the JFK files, you are going to have to read them, and you are going to have to draw some conclusions for yourself.

There’s not going to be an official CIA doc that says “we killed JFK”, there is just a mountainous accumulation of evidence that the CIA were engaged in unfathomable criminality, to include:

-Regime change

-Biological warfare

-Political warfare

-Psychological warfare

-Global control of media

-Assassinations

-Black market activities

-Gun/drug trafficking

-Etc.

The reason Trump wanted to drop these JFK files, is because of the parallels to what is happening now. Trump is trying to educate the masses on how the game is played, so they can better understand what is happening in today’s world.

The JFK files are a detailed outline of the Deep State playbook. It shows how the Deep State operate, and this playbook is utilized to this day.

This will be necessary knowledge for the public to have when it comes time to reveal:

-Who tried to assassinate Trump

-Who created Covid

-Who opened the southern border

-Who weaponized the media

-Who conducted regime change in Ukraine

It’s the same exact playbook.

This rollout is coordinated. They started with JFK for a reason. There is method to the madness!