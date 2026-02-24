This outrage over the Men’s USA Hockey team is incredibly stupid, but it’s important we recognize it for what it is.

It’s proof that the Left have politicized EVERYTHING.

They injected their politics into every element of our society. They infected movies, TV, sports, music, art, video games, news, academia, social media, the corporate world, essentially every piece of media we consume, etc.

They made it so being openly political about Left-wing narratives is accepted and encouraged, but if you show anything but vile hatred towards Trump and America, they will unleash their media apparatus and seek to destroy you.

This is why the Left are so upset about the Men’s Hockey team, because they DESPERATELY do not want the public or other athletes to see that it’s okay to be friendly towards Trump, or to show any level of patriotism. They did the same thing when Saquon Barkley took a ride with Trump on Marine One, or whenever any team visits Trump at the White House.

Why? Because they don’t want other people to think it’s okay to start showing their support for Trump. It’s all part of their desire to control public perception. They have weaponized everything to serve their nefarious agenda.

So when people get mad about the politicization of sports, there is only one side to blame. The Left have gotten completely out of control, and we can no longer sit back and passively ignore this insanity. We must confront it, or they will consume us all.