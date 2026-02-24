The Left’s War on Sports
This outrage over the Men’s USA Hockey team is incredibly stupid, but it’s important we recognize it for what it is.
It’s proof that the Left have politicized EVERYTHING.
They injected their politics into every element of our society. They infected movies, TV, sports, music, art, video games, news, academia, social media, the corporate world, essentially every piece of media we consume, etc.
They made it so being openly political about Left-wing narratives is accepted and encouraged, but if you show anything but vile hatred towards Trump and America, they will unleash their media apparatus and seek to destroy you.
This is why the Left are so upset about the Men’s Hockey team, because they DESPERATELY do not want the public or other athletes to see that it’s okay to be friendly towards Trump, or to show any level of patriotism. They did the same thing when Saquon Barkley took a ride with Trump on Marine One, or whenever any team visits Trump at the White House.
Why? Because they don’t want other people to think it’s okay to start showing their support for Trump. It’s all part of their desire to control public perception. They have weaponized everything to serve their nefarious agenda.
So when people get mad about the politicization of sports, there is only one side to blame. The Left have gotten completely out of control, and we can no longer sit back and passively ignore this insanity. We must confront it, or they will consume us all.
This is a very simple but astute observation, Clandestine. Understanding and looking at the environment from this very specific point of view greatly increases one's ability to recognize what's going on generally. As the old maxim goes, Don't think, Look!
They know how to terminate a wet dream!
I departed professional athletic events , NFL, NBA and MLB immediately subsequent to the BLM/ Antifa manipulation.
I was in Lake Placid NY in 1980 as a member of the Torch Relay Team representing Texas. It was a different time. American pride was contagious for both the men's hockey team and Eric Heiden and his five golds in men's speed skating.
I remember sitting across the table in the Olympic Village dining hall from several members of the then West Germany men's hockey team. Discussion shifted to the game against the USA two nights hence. Each of the four WG players were professional athletes playing for different Canadian teams. Collectively they thought playing against a group of young college kids would be a victory for WG. We set a wager on the outcome of the game. I met them afterwards. They paid for the 🍻 beer!
Jack Hughes is a the personification of the American people, spirit and athleticism in the USA.
The womens hockey team, equally victorious, put themselves in the basement with a broken toilet with their absence .
And the Pavlovian lap dog legacy media? It would not know American capitalism success , professional ice hockey, because it is in the basement with the womens hockey team.