I don’t know for sure what’s going to happen Thursday, but I know for absolute certain that Trump is not going to allow the treasonous Dems to cheat in 2026.

Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act and secure elections.

How do I know this? Well not only did Trump tell us many times he would, but the Dems are terrified that he will do it as well. Ex-CIA and current Deep State asset, Senator Slotkin, has been squealing about it since 2025. Here she is in December breaking down EXACTLY what it is that they fear.

They fear that Trump is going to find a “pretext to invoke the Insurrection Act”, in which he can use to secure elections and place US MIL at polling locations to scare the illegals, and then use the US MIL to conduct arrests on US soil. (Think Antifa and election fraud as the pretext).

Slotkin also brings up the possibility that Trump labels Democrats as literal “terrorists”, and arrests them for their complicity in the insurrection. (Think Kavanaugh hearing: unlawful enemy combatants).

Anons know, that this has always been “The Plan”, and the Dems are terrified because they can see the pieces moving into place. They know Trump is going to carry through with it, and there’s absolutely nothing they can do to stop it. The only thing they can do is attempt to get the public to revolt.

This is what’s at stake here. This is the great battle of our time. The National Guard Quick Reaction Force for all 50 states are already on standby, in addition to Federalized NG troops in hotspot locations in Democrat cities already, as well as the presence in DC, and the Active Duty US MIL are fully prepared for operations on US soil.

The Military is the only way.