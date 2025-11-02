Soon, it will be time to go 40,000 feet.

Hillary’s former aide, Huma Abedin, is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, and is married to Alex Soros.

Both the Muslim Brotherhood and Soros have infiltrated the US government, and have been destroying this nation from within.

George Soros is the one who bought up all the Left-wing politicians, controls prosecutors and judges all across the nation, and was the main architect behind the USAID money laundering scheme that he used to fund Left-wing terrorism, to include Antifa.

Now we have Obama and the Democrats trying to prop up Mamdami as the next young and upcoming Democrat.

The enemies of this nation knew they could never stand up to us in direct military confrontation, so they sought to infiltrate us and destroy us from within, and in many ways, they succeeded.

However bad you think our situation was, it was worse. We were a centimeter away from the end of humanity as we know it.