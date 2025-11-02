Soon, it will be time to go 40,000 feet.
Hillary’s former aide, Huma Abedin, is connected to the Muslim Brotherhood, and is married to Alex Soros.
Both the Muslim Brotherhood and Soros have infiltrated the US government, and have been destroying this nation from within.
George Soros is the one who bought up all the Left-wing politicians, controls prosecutors and judges all across the nation, and was the main architect behind the USAID money laundering scheme that he used to fund Left-wing terrorism, to include Antifa.
Now we have Obama and the Democrats trying to prop up Mamdami as the next young and upcoming Democrat.
The enemies of this nation knew they could never stand up to us in direct military confrontation, so they sought to infiltrate us and destroy us from within, and in many ways, they succeeded.
However bad you think our situation was, it was worse. We were a centimeter away from the end of humanity as we know it.
I believe that we are still on the edge of the Abyss. We have Muslim encampments popping up all over America from New York to Texas and NOTHING is being done about it. It's as if the entire government from the President on down do not see this, and it will destroy us in less than 10 years.
Something MUST BE DONE NOW. Muslims should not even be allowed in this country because they will NEVER assimilate to being Americans, no matter how hard you try. You can't make a tree become a cow. These "people" MUST be removed from America before it is too late, if it's not too late already. You wouldn't believe the compound and training facilities they have just outside Hancock, N.Y.
Another major problem is that no one seems to know very much about islam and its teachings. Nor much about its history nor what other Islamist’s are doing around the world today. Strangely islamists make no secret of their plans…but no one pays attention to them.