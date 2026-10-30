Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
10h

The bigger issue isn’t the Democrats and Never-Trumpers in positions of power.

It’s the Democrats and Never-Trumpers on the streets.

They know their party is led by lying cheating scumbags.

They just don’t care.

Reply
Share
LCRasgait's avatar
LCRasgait
10h

Well done! I enjoyed this writing thoroughly. Exactly what I was having trouble putting into words.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture