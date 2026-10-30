It’s pretty wild how the Left’s response to Alaska has been “well technically it’s not illegal”.

It doesn’t matter if it’s legal or not. The fact that the Dems are engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to manipulate elections and deceive The People, completely disproves the entire foundation of their political party and ideology. It completely disproves their entire existence and what they claim to stand for.

They call themselves the party of democracy”, yet don’t believe in free and fair elections. That’s an existential problem. That’s like saying you’re a devout vegan, and then immediately turning around and eating a ribeye steak and pork BBQ.

The Dems/MSM spent the last 10+ years justifying all their insanity against Trump and his supporters, in the name of defending “our democracy”, while they openly cheat in elections. That means all their resisting was based on a lie, and they are the fascists/nazis/evil.

When’s the last time the Dems had a real primary? 2008, maybe? The DNC selected Hillary in 2016 and Wikileaks emails proved they sabotaged Bernie. Then they picked Biden in 2020, and told everyone that this is essentially an extension of Obama. Then in 2024, the DNC swapped out Biden for Kamala at the last second, AFTER The People had already voted, completely nullifying the primary election they just held. The DNC just straight up picks candidates for their sheep, and they call it “democracy”.

The overall message the American People should be gathering over what they witnessed over the last 10 years, is that the Democrat Party is anti-democracy.

It’s Orwellian. Just like the “Ministry of Truth” told nothing but lies, the party of “democracy” is subverting democracy.