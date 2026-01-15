For those asking why Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act yet, the answer is always PUBLIC PERCEPTION.

POTUS is legally within his Constitutional authority to invoke the Insurrection Act unilaterally. Giving the order is the easy part.

Convincing hundreds of millions of Americans that we need to send the US MIL into US cities nationwide to help deport millions of illegal aliens that the Dems are using to steal elections… that’s the hard part.

Trump has been teasing the Insurrection Act for months for a reason. It was soft disclosure. He was softening the landing for when the time comes. The public needed to be psychologically prepped before undertaking something of this magnitude, especially considering the Dems/MSM have been telling their sheep that Trump is Hitler, ICE are the Gestapo, etc.

This is an extremely delicate situation, and one false step could be catastrophic. This must be done surgically, without causing a full-on civil war with unfathomable civilian casualties.

It must be clean and swift, and the public must be downloaded on why it is happening BEFORE it happens.

POTUS will do it when the time is right, and when the public are psychologically prepared to what must happen.