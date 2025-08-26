IL Governor JB Pritzker tells Trump that he does not want the US MIL to help secure his crime-ridden city, Chicago.

Pritzker claims its government overreach and a military takeover.

The Dems are quadrupling down on supporting crime and violence.

Why? Only answer… corruption. There is no other logical conclusion the Dems would deny Trump stopping murders and violent crime in Chicago. They are corrupt, and they just admitted it.

Pritzker and the Dems also know that once Trump has the NG deployed in their corrupt cities, that means that their go-to playbook of organized protests and riots will be useless. Their regime-change/color revolution playbook is being neutralized.

The rats are being cornered, and they know it. Expect to see a lot more panic.