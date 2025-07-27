1) Before Trump was President, December 2015, he claimed Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, “wants to control our politicians with daddy’s money”.

Trump called out Al-Waleed just a few months after coming down the escalator, and promised to stop this when he became President.

Trump was alleging that certain US politicians were owned by Al-Waleed, who was, and still is, the 2nd largest stakeholder in Twitter, now X, via his investment firm, Kingdom Holding Company.

Al-Waleed is an extended member of the Royal House of Saud, not in direct line of the crown, but grandson to King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of modern day Saudi Arabia.

On paper, he is worth $16+ billion, but he has (had) access to much more.

2) Fast-forward to May 20th 2017:

Trump’s first visit on his international tour in 2017, was Saudi Arabia.

Trump did the famous sword dance and odd photo ops with King Salman.

The sword dance, known as “Ardah”, is a symbol of unity/cooperation, and originated as a war dance, used by warriors to intimidate their enemies and show unity before battle.

3) Fast-forward a month later to June 21st, 2017:

King Salman replaces Mohammed bin Nayef (right) as Crown Prince and in line for the throne, in favor of King Salman’s son, Mohammed bin Salman (left).

This historic move consolidated power with the Al Sudairi faction within the Royal family, and took power away from the Nayef faction, who had grown as a rival to Mohammed bin Salman, within the royal family.

MBS also has a stellar relationship with one President Donald Trump.

So one month after Trump visits Saudi Arabia, King Salman revokes the crown from Mohammed bin Nayef, and appoints now Trump ally, Mohammed bin Salman.

Nayef was placed on House arrest after being revoked of the Crown, and would be later be formally arrested on charges of treason.

4) Fast-forward four months later to November 4th, 2017:

New Crown Prince MBS conducts unprecedented corruption “purge” on corrupt politicians, Royal family members, including, the previously mentioned, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, on charges of money laundering and corruption.

MBS arrested and detained hundreds do corrupt Saudis.

5) Then two days later, on November 6th, 2017, right in the middle of this unprecedented Saudi purge, President Trump tweets that he has “great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia”(MBS).

So Trump’s buddy, MBS, arrested Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, and forced Al-Waleed to give up information and $2+ billion dollars.

So the guy Trump was alleging was controlling US politicians back in 2015, got arrested by Trump’s ally, MBS, on charges of corruption and money laundering.

One of the first things Trump did as POTUS, was go after Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, in Saudi Arabia.

6) Fast-forward to 2025:

Trump and MBS have a stellar relationship, and Trump is beloved in Saudi Arabia.

Why? Because I think Trump had something to do with King Salman and Crown Prince MBS rooting corruption out of their country in 2017, and I think the corruption there in Saudi Arabia, is related to the corruption here in the US.

Trump alleged that Al-Waleed bin Talal was controlling US politicians with Saudi money.

Now the questions are, which politicians were under Al-Waleed’s control, for how long, and to what effect?

I’ve got a few guesses.