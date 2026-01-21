The Secret is Saudi Arabia

The secret to understanding the war between Trump and the Deep State, is understanding Saudi Arabia.

Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, and the Nayef faction of the Saudi Royal Family, controlled Obama and Hillary, and many other Western politicians.

The Saudis were the puppet masters, and Western politicians are the puppets.

That’s why the first trip Trump made as POTUS in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia, and why shortly after Trump left Saudi Arabia, they had a change in leadership and the biggest corruption purge in history. King Salman rescinded the crown from Nayef, awarded the crown to Trump’s ally MBS, and a few months later, Nayef and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal were hanging upside down in the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh and charged with treason.

Contrary to the official public story, Trump and the US MIL were responsible for the corruption purge and arrests of high-profile Saudis in November 2017. No one else could have done it. The same thing they did to Maduro, they did to the Saudi puppet masters, only this operation was done covertly and with the cooperation of King Salman and Crown Prince MBS.

Trump and the US MIL already neutralized the Deep State puppet masters in 2017, and they have been purging the Deep State network ever since.

Now Trump and the US MIL are preparing the US for a corruption purge like the one in Saudi Arabia, only this time, to clean up the puppets. That’s why the Dems desperately don’t want the Insurrection Act invoked, because they don’t want the US MIL free to engage in law enforcement on US soil, and doing a massive corruption purge here in the US like they did in Saudi Arabia.

That’s the secret to the entire game. The US was conquered from within by foreign interests who bought our politicians, and Trump is cleaning up the mess, while the corrupt establishment try to stop him by any means necessary.

What happened in Saudi Arabia will happen here, and the enemy knows it.