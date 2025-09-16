The Shooter was Brainwashed by Left-Wing Propaganda

Robinson’s trans-lover handed over text exchanges, essentially proving that Robinson was brainwashed by Left-wing talking points.

Robinson said he killed Kirk “because of his hatred”.

Dem/MSM propaganda convinced Robinson, and others like him, that Charlie was a fascist/nazi…

This is what the Dems/MSM have done to millions of people. They have convinced their sheep that Trump and his supporters are nazis that want to commit a trans genocide, turn all women into handmaid’s tale baby factories, put all minorities in camps, Project 2025, etc.

These Democrat voters are so brainwashed, that they ACTUALLY believe all this insanity, and they have been conditioned to believe it’s okay to commit violence against us.

Robinson was brainwashed by the Democrats, and their lapdogs in the media, and now Charlie is dead because of it. Anti-Trump propaganda caused this political assassination, and the blood is on the hands of the Dems/MSM who intentionally created this environment with their lies and violent rhetoric.