For centuries, the world has been ruled from the shadows, by powerful families like the Rothschilds and House of Saud.

Those days are over.

We are entering a new phase of global sovereignty, where nations are no longer enslaved and manipulated on behalf of corrupt globalist oligarchs. Each nation will be overseen by actual sovereign leaders, not by puppets acting on behalf of the Deep State families.

That’s the end goal. That’s the shadow war that we are fighting.

I’m not saying Putin and Xi are saints, but they actually care about their civilizations and the survival of their People and their culture. They don’t want to be conquered by globalism either.

Putin and Xi agreed to stand down while Trump and the US MIL conduct their operations destroying Deep State proxies and their global assets. One might argue Putin is directly assisting by keeping the Deep State proxy of Ukraine occupied.

If the leaders of the three Military superpowers are all on the same page, the Deep State and their global assets don’t stand a chance. The Deep State’s plan was to make us fight each other, so the sovereign nations decided to fight the Deep State instead.