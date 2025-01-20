Why will this time be different?

Because in 2017, the MSM still had control of public perception, and Trump was hamstrung by the Russia/Mueller hoax.

In 2025, the People no longer believe the MSM, and they support Trump’s agenda. They believe Trump now.

Back in Trump’s first term, the overwhelming majority of the public didn’t know that a Deep State existed, all of social media was corrupt and still censoring the truth, and the MSM controlled the narrative. How could Trump convince 300+ million Americans that they are brainwashed, living in an Orwellian dystopia, and that he is not actually a Russian asset/Hitler?

He had to prove it.

So over the last 8 years, Trump proved it. All of his narratives turned out to be true, and the MSM got caught in lie after lie. The border. The corruption. The fake news. Everything. And in their attempts to stop Trump, the Deep State exposed their existence, and now hundreds of millions are awake.

None of this is possible without Elon buying Twitter and allowing the free flow of information, which allowed the People to circumvent the corrupt media. Now thanks to X, the People control the narrative, and the MSM has been neutralized. They no longer control public perception. Their lies don’t work anymore.

So now when Trump does what is necessary, the public won’t fall for the MSM saying he is a dictator. Now Trump has the political ammunition, the optics, the precedent, and the public support, to utilize his full power as POTUS, without worry of the MSM causing civil unrest.

The stage is set.