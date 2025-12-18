The Stage is Set for 2026
I think come 2026, things will start to accelerate.
January 1st, the NG will have rapid response riot troops trained and on standby in every state.
January 30th, the Dems are going to try to shut the government down again, and it might be time to end the filibuster.
I think that Trump and his team viewed the first year of this term as a staging year to get all the pieces in place, clean house, secure the border, win over more public support, etc. An operation of this magnitude must be executed with military precision, and Trump knew he was going to face extreme resistance.
However, it’s now or never before the midterms in November, and Trump has repeatedly marked July 4th, 2026, our nation’s 250th anniversary, as a significant day of celebration. If there was ever a window for Trump to make the big move, I think it’s has to be sometime between January 1st and July 4th.
Trump has the NG on standby in major cities and quick response riot troops trained for every state. He has been openly stating that he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act, deport the illegals, nuke the filibuster, secure elections, pass the MAGA agenda, end this treasonous coup, and save the Republic.
If he is ever going to do it, the window is about to be open, and all the necessary pieces are soon to be in place.
The Radical Dem's backs are against the wall. All of the DS players know there's no way out. Ever hear of Palantir? It's a huge comprehensive data base whose mapping eliminates plausible deniability... It closes the gaps between data, action, and relevant law...
It all depends on who or what entities have control of the technology. Right now, Trump & his team do. When Trump announced alignment with Palantir, it wasn’t for headlines... he was saying he has the infrastructure of accountability in order to successfully prosecute everyone from Obama to Clinton to Biden...the works! Check this out.
https://observingconsciousness.substack.com/p/the-eye-that-sees-all (for background info.)
https://x.com/holonabove/status/1988405935610503535
So the stage is set. All Trump has to do is pull the trigger!
Agreed. Pray accordingly. I don’t know how, but when we lean into God, He leans into us.