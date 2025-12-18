I think come 2026, things will start to accelerate.

January 1st, the NG will have rapid response riot troops trained and on standby in every state.

January 30th, the Dems are going to try to shut the government down again, and it might be time to end the filibuster.

I think that Trump and his team viewed the first year of this term as a staging year to get all the pieces in place, clean house, secure the border, win over more public support, etc. An operation of this magnitude must be executed with military precision, and Trump knew he was going to face extreme resistance.

However, it’s now or never before the midterms in November, and Trump has repeatedly marked July 4th, 2026, our nation’s 250th anniversary, as a significant day of celebration. If there was ever a window for Trump to make the big move, I think it’s has to be sometime between January 1st and July 4th.

Trump has the NG on standby in major cities and quick response riot troops trained for every state. He has been openly stating that he is willing to invoke the Insurrection Act, deport the illegals, nuke the filibuster, secure elections, pass the MAGA agenda, end this treasonous coup, and save the Republic.

If he is ever going to do it, the window is about to be open, and all the necessary pieces are soon to be in place.