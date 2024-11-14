Here’s why it will be different this time around:

In Trump’s first term, he was extremely hamstrung by the corrupt MSM and the Mueller/Russia hoax lingering over him.

The public still largely believed the media at this time. Trump couldn’t lift a finger without the Dems/MSM losing their minds, and the public believed it. Trump couldn’t fire anyone or do anything without the threat of being labeled a dictator or Russian asset. It was a near impossible environment to implement his policy, because the Deep State had a complete monopoly on public perception. Not anymore.

This time around, Trump no longer has the Mueller investigation lingering over him, he is now the single most vetted man in world history, and they found nothing on him. Also, now that the corporate media have also lost all credibility and lost control of public perception, their cries of “dictator” will fall on deaf ears. They’ve cried wolf too many times.

In addition, with Trump’s convincing and historic victory, he has the mandate of The People to implement the MAGA agenda, and he has a better much better cast of people around him. And thanks to Elon purchasing X, The People are far more awake now. They see what’s going on.

My point is, that Trump’s position this time around is EXPONENTIALLY better than last time. The environment is more suitable for him to actually do what needs to be done, without the threat of the public being riled into a violent frenzy by the Dems and their corporate media lapdogs.

Now that the MSM is dead and their mind-control no longer works, Trump can comfortably carry out his term without having to walk on eggshells or worry about backlash.

The stars have aligned. Trump has control of all 3 branches, the optics, the political ammunition, the precedent, public approval, everything. It’s now or never.