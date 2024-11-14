Here’s why it will be different this time around:
In Trump’s first term, he was extremely hamstrung by the corrupt MSM and the Mueller/Russia hoax lingering over him.
The public still largely believed the media at this time. Trump couldn’t lift a finger without the Dems/MSM losing their minds, and the public believed it. Trump couldn’t fire anyone or do anything without the threat of being labeled a dictator or Russian asset. It was a near impossible environment to implement his policy, because the Deep State had a complete monopoly on public perception. Not anymore.
This time around, Trump no longer has the Mueller investigation lingering over him, he is now the single most vetted man in world history, and they found nothing on him. Also, now that the corporate media have also lost all credibility and lost control of public perception, their cries of “dictator” will fall on deaf ears. They’ve cried wolf too many times.
In addition, with Trump’s convincing and historic victory, he has the mandate of The People to implement the MAGA agenda, and he has a better much better cast of people around him. And thanks to Elon purchasing X, The People are far more awake now. They see what’s going on.
My point is, that Trump’s position this time around is EXPONENTIALLY better than last time. The environment is more suitable for him to actually do what needs to be done, without the threat of the public being riled into a violent frenzy by the Dems and their corporate media lapdogs.
Now that the MSM is dead and their mind-control no longer works, Trump can comfortably carry out his term without having to walk on eggshells or worry about backlash.
The stars have aligned. Trump has control of all 3 branches, the optics, the political ammunition, the precedent, public approval, everything. It’s now or never.
Clandestine’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"We have it All"
*What time is it?
It' time for the TRUMP CARD assholes,
and, your reckoning will
Be
Biblical
Love ya Q, 17, Mr T
*Q Clock ended Wed. 11/13/24
Now or never is correct. However, I opine you are underestimating the corruption of the UniParty blob and unaccountable secret ballot manipulation as occurred yesterday in the US Senate. The charade was McConnell's final FU Donald. And Trump antagonist Thune will smile at the TV cameras with his pretty boy teeth saying one thing and doing the opposite. I predict a rocky road ahead working with Thune and the RINO ESTABLISHMENT DEEP STATE. The debacle yesterday was their warning Flare and a statement to the MAGA America First voters that we didn't give a shit that you voted for him, we are going to fuck with him because you thought your vote counted but it doesn't with us. We are the US Senate and we are smarter than the electorate.