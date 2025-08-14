After Trump ends the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Dems/MSM will not be able to spin it, Trump will have massive public approval and near-unlimited political ammunition.

Trump ending WW3 will prove that he is a great President, and will be a deathblow to the Dems/MSM. This will disprove their entire narrative/identity for the last 10 years. All day every day, they said “orange man bad”, and he ended up bringing peace around the globe and preventing/ending WW3…

Additionally, from a strategic standpoint, Trump’s approval will be at its peak right after he secures this historic peace deal. Trump will have the trust and approval of the American People, and thus they will be more willing to trust him in the not-so-distant-future when he has to do some unprecedented things, like arresting high-profile politicians/bureaucrats.

Ending the war between Russia/Ukraine gives Trump the political ammunition and public approval he needs to drop the hammer, and Trump already has federal control of DC, National Guard already deployed, with specialized active duty units on standby.

If you are able to think a few steps ahead, you can see the stars are aligning.