Clandestine’s Newsletter

Clandestine’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
12h

If Homan arrests the criminal JB Pritzker in Illinois, the only ones who will be upset are the woke residents of Chicago, and his buddies in the criminal syndicate he runs. The rest of Illinois, all of "downstate" IL will celebrate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
11h

Indeed! Exactly as planned!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Clandestine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture