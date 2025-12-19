As much as all of us have been begging for justice, we all must recognize that things like this cannot be done rapidly. It must be methodical and controlled.

Trump has slowly and quietly deployed the NG to cities nationwide with rapid response units on standby in every state. Most Americans have no idea any of this is going on, because it happened slowly over the course of 12 months. Now Trump has the standing deterrent in place to deal will nationwide public backlash, and he did so without causing widespread panic.

Now imagine the alternative. What if the first week Trump was back in office, he immediately invoked the Insurrection Act, rolled military vehicles and troops into every Democrat city, fresh off of the very emotional and toxic 2024 election cycle. The Dems/MSM would feed off of that and cause mass panic, especially because the entire election cycle they told the masses that Trump was literally Hitler and was going to become a military dictator. It would have been chaos with the public so emotionally/psychologically charged.

Trump had to handle this situation very delicately as a matter of NATSEC. If this operation were to be rushed, it could be catastrophic, especially with our border insecure and our nation infiltrated with cartel gang members and Islamic terrorist organizations. The border had to be secured and these sleeper cell networks must be destroyed to safeguard the public for when the time comes.

In addition, over the course of the last 12 months, Trump’s approval has been surging to an all-time high, and Democrats approval has plummeted to an all-time low. The public have been witnessing Trump end wars around the globe and secure massive trade deals for our nation. Trump has been building trust with the public, while the Dems/MSM have been caught in lie after lie, scandal after scandal.

Trump has been slowly putting all his pieces into place while shifting public perception, and when the time comes to strike, the public will (mostly) be psychologically willing to accept it, substantial threats to public safety will already be neutralized, and the NG/US MIL will be on standby nationwide, ready to quell any public backlash.

Something of this magnitude must be handled with military precision. The strike must be clean and swift.