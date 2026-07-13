The Traitors are TERRIFIED

⚠️THEY ARE TERRIFIED⚠️

Watch the DNC propagandists on MS NOW get in front of the upcoming 2020 election declassification. They claim that Trump’s claims of fraud are “baseless”, and that he is trying to “interfere” and “sow doubt” in the 2026 midterms.

They know it’s coming, and they are desperately trying to establish the narrative beforehand that all of this is fake and illegal.

They are claiming what Trump is doing is unconstitutional, and they bring up illegals voting, and Antifa.

They are afraid. VERY afraid. And what you just witnessed in this clip was an extension of the crime, and is part of the ongoing insurrection. The MSM are mouthpieces for the enemies of the United States.

Hold onto your butts, because it’s about to get crazy.