The Uranium Brings Down the House of Cards

While the normies are at each other’s throats over the details of a deal they have not read, I’m on cloud nine, because I can see what’s happening.

Obama, his co-conspirators, and his handlers, are being hunted.

The uranium is the key that unlocks the door of all doors. The uranium carries an isotopic signature that can be traced to its origin, and will confirm if any other nations or entities supplied Iran with uranium.

Flashback to 06/07/2026, just 9 days ago, Trump said that Iran “got all of this uranium during Obama”. Trump seems to be suggesting that someone supplied Iran with uranium during the Obama administration.

It doesn’t take a lot of detective work to deduce that Trump is almost assuredly referring to Uranium One, which he has called out a plethora of times in the past, calling out Hillary and Obama for giving 20% of our Uranium to Russia. Check his tweets from back in the day, keyword “uranium”.

If any uranium in Iran is found to have originated from Uranium One, as Trump has hinted, Obama, Hillary, and the entire brass of the Obama administration, would be guilty of treason, for supplying WMDs to our enemies in wartime. There’s also no way that a crime of this magnitude could be tried in the civilian courts. It would have to be handled by the military via tribunal.

That’s what’s at stake here. That’s why the uranium is so important, and that’s why Trump’s main focus this entire time, has been getting his hands on the uranium. We get the uranium, the entire house of cards comes crashing down.

As for how many assets get unfrozen, or how much neighboring nations invest in Iran down the road, I could not care less. If we get the uranium, all the other problems take care of themselves.

EYES ON THE PRIZE! THE URANIUM!