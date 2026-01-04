The US MIL are Building Trust with the Public

Something very important is happening.

The public are beginning to trust the US Military again.

They just witnessed the two most surgical military operations of all time in Venezuela and Iran, with zero US MIL and zero civilian casualties.

Building trust with the public is necessary for what comes later, when Trump invokes the Insurrection Act and sends US MIL to cities nationwide. If the US MIL are going to conduct mass arrests, the public will need to trust them and trust Trump.

So for those asking why Trump is arresting Maduro before arresting treasonous actors in the US, I think there is method to the madness. The high-profile US arrests will likely be towards the end, after more of the public are fully bought in on the operation to dismantle the Deep State.

Arresting people is the easy part. Convincing billions of people that high-profile individuals, including former heads of state, need to be arrested… that’s the tricky part.