Welp, the Senate went on August recess without passing the SAVE America Act, as expected.

Now any chance to pass the SAVE America Act would not be until mid-late September, and by then I’m not even sure if there would be enough time to implement changes by the midterms.

So we have two options: POTUS can handle the situation himself and use Executive power to secure the election, or he can just sit back and do nothing, while the traitorous Democrats conspire with our foreign adversaries and use illegals to steal elections, overthrow our nation from within, and complete their Communist takeover.

The Senate GOP failed The American People, so now Trump is going to be forced to handle it a different way, likely using the US MIL/DHS/ICE.

In February, Trump said that “there will be voter ID for the midterm elections whether approved by Congress or not”.

Well, Congress just missed their last shot to approve voter ID, so I think the window is now open for Trump to use Executive power to secure the midterms. Trump has three months to make something happen, and based on all the messaging we have received over the past year, I think it’s safe to say he planned for this, and was counting on the Senate to fail.

Trump has a plan to secure the midterms without congressional approval, and the Dems have been TERRIFIED of this possibility for months, warning that Trump intends to invoke the Insurrection Act and secure elections with US MIL/ICE.

If POTUS is going to do “it”, the window is now open.

(Trump posts are from February 2026)