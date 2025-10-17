Warning to MAGA:

The enemy have recognized that they can no longer effectively smear Trump from the Left, so they have shifted their tactics.

They are using Israel to smear Trump from the woke-Right.

Notice how the Israel hate is also accompanied by Trump being owned by Israel? Notice how the anti-Israel clickbait influencers like Nick Fuentes, Ian Carroll, Candace Owens, Dave Smith, Alex Jones, etc., all of them VEHEMENTLY hate Trump and are constantly bashing members of his administration?

Don’t you see it? The Israel-obsession is a gateway drug that leads to bashing Trump. It’s just another form of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s designed to fracture our base and weaken Trump’s support from within.

This anti-Israel OBSESSION is just anti-Trump propaganda of a different flavor, since the Left-wing flavor of propaganda is failing.

Don’t fall for the trap. Trust Trump.